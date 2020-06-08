Letter: Fire on the mountain again

There appears to be no shortage of idiots who are so uncaring, so uninformed and so stupid that every year considerable damage is done to our mountain forests. Another one was started on Mt. Lemmon. Hopefully, this time it will be controlled before too much (how much is too much?) damage is done. I've given up hoping that human nature will change and everyone who uses our mountains will respect it and be very careful. Signs, warnings, publicity doesn't seem to help. Instead, I propose a possible solution which I hope the Forest Service, who are custodians of our natural heritage will adopt. Let's call it the "One Strike Rule." If just one human caused forest fire is started prior to the monsoons, the National Forest should be shut down until monsoon season. That's it. Simple. Perhaps, the consequences of the rule will cause all forest visitors to be more careful and vigilant about the careless others. Just one idiot caused fire and their cool getaway will have gone away.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
