Letter: Fire Robbins, Heeke
Re: the April 19 article "Lloyd's clean background probably won't stop penalties."

After reading the article "Lloyd's clean background probably won't stop penalties" I read that while hiring Lloyd will benefit Arizona, Athletic Director Dave Heeke and UA President Robert Robbins are listed as aggravating factors in a Level I violation.

Per an ESPN March 6, 2021 article entitled, "Arizona Wildcats men's basketball faces allegations of five Level I rules violations", Heeke and his head of compliance had, "...discussed and drafted talking points related to the external and NCAA investigation that demonstrated from the outset a lack of commitment to cooperation and acceptance of responsibility...." Also, at Robbins direction, the head of compliance and UA outside counsel, "...conducted an unrecorded interview with Richardson without first notifying and/or involving the enforcement staff...."

The Level I aggravated charge against Heeke and Robbins shows that not only Sean Miller must be fired. How can you reinstate institutional control and confidence in the UA and its athletic department without firing the university president and athletic director who caused a Level I aggravated violation?

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

