Letter: Fire Sean Miller

I'm so tired of Sean Miller not being able to adapt during games. Just like Stanford other team is getting easy layups. Shooters open on 3s. Any other coach would try a zone, he did do it briefly at Stanford and it helped. Of course he didn't try it in first half. He reminds me of Kevin O'Neil, who when he was here s sa I'd he'd rather lose playing man than play zone. If we played zone occasionally, we would play better offense against it.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
