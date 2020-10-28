 Skip to main content
Letter: Fire Sean Miller
Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, continued as a grad student, as an employee for two years and a devout sports fan. I watched games in McKale the first year open. I had season tickets part of those decades since 1964.

The destruction of my school's basketball program that reached such wonderful heights under Fred Snowden, Lute Olson and even initially under Sean Miller makes me sad and extremely angry at the coaches who have done these terrible deeds.

The University of Arizona should fire Sean Miller now ... right now ... and start rebuilding during this coronavirus impaired season and during however many seasons the Arizona Wildcats will have a restricted number of scholarships and will be prohibited from competing in post season tournaments. Waiting for the hearings to proceed only prolongs the pain.

GO 'CATS!

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

