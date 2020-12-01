Letter: Fire Sumlin

I've attended or watched Arizona games since 1970. This is worst rendition ever. At least Richrod had bowl eligible teams. We need to hire a coach that succeeded at a smaller school. Hiring people who couldn't win at big names schools, and got fired and assuming that they would have success hasn't worked out. If one can't win with all the advantages of a Houston or Texas AM, why would you assume they would be successful here?
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
