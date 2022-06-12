Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well regulated one. Gun ownership now needs better regulation. If you own and drive a vehicle, both you and the vehicle must be licensed. Buying and owning a firearm can easily occur if both the owner and the firearm are licensed. Further, if you own and drive a vehicle, you must be insured against damage you may cause others. Gun owners need not now be insured, but should be, against negligence or damage they may cause.