Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well regulated one. Gun ownership now needs better regulation. If you own and drive a vehicle, both you and the vehicle must be licensed. Buying and owning a firearm can easily occur if both the owner and the firearm are licensed. Further, if you own and drive a vehicle, you must be insured against damage you may cause others. Gun owners need not now be insured, but should be, against negligence or damage they may cause.
Forfeiture of unlicensed firearms and suspension/revocation/prosecution of unlicensed/suspended firearm owners should be part of the regulations we need. Licensing requirements, and enforcement, can be part of the sales process for firearms sold to properly qualified new owners.
Licensing requirements can be a significant step toward the long term reduction of our country's unfettered access to firearms with their horrifying byproduct of violence and death in our society.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
