 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Firearms Regulation

  • Comments

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well regulated one. Gun ownership now needs better regulation. If you own and drive a vehicle, both you and the vehicle must be licensed. Buying and owning a firearm can easily occur if both the owner and the firearm are licensed. Further, if you own and drive a vehicle, you must be insured against damage you may cause others. Gun owners need not now be insured, but should be, against negligence or damage they may cause.

Forfeiture of unlicensed firearms and suspension/revocation/prosecution of unlicensed/suspended firearm owners should be part of the regulations we need. Licensing requirements, and enforcement, can be part of the sales process for firearms sold to properly qualified new owners.

Licensing requirements can be a significant step toward the long term reduction of our country's unfettered access to firearms with their horrifying byproduct of violence and death in our society.

People are also reading…

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Keep Your Guns

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep y…

Letter: Coming elections

I would like to respond to the call for voters comments on the Opinion Page in the May 29 edition.

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: vulnerable power grid

When the heat hit 105 on Sunday, the 14th of may, there was a brief mention in the local news casts about loss of electricity in a neighborhoo…

Letter: Creatures from another world

Reporting from the AZ Legislature must feel like you are dealing with creatures from another world…we will keep out potentially essential work…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News