Letter: Fireworks in Tucson and nearby towns.

It’s absolutely beyond me how the town can put on fireworks when we are dealing with a severe ongoing drought, a marked scarcity of water causing animal and plant deaths, scaring the crap out of animals, wild and domestic and some people. Just for the “feels“????!!!!! Oro Valley is even buying larger tubes so people can see them better. And, perhaps, so the sparks can drop further out in the desert. To my mind, quite ridiculous. How about the prior fires?? Fireworks started a fire around here…oh yes, right on A Mtn..last year. People will complain, of course, but I plead for cooler heads to prevail and to STOP THE FIREWORKS.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.