Letter: Fireworks
Letter: Fireworks

Every year we endure the tragic results of exploding fireworks on the 4th of July.

The wildfires, injuries, traumatized veterans with PTSD, terrified and runaway animals, and air quality alerts that follow in the wake of these pyrotechnic events should be evidence enough to "call it quits " on this outdated ritual.

The act of setting off or watching fireworks does not make someone a patriot, and with all its now well-known negative effects, it is quite frankly the opposite of true patriotism.

Our nation's independence was achieved by people who committed genuine acts of bravery and self- sacrifice. Contrast this with our current over-the-top fireworks displays, which only signify our need-to-be-entertained, no matter what the costs.

Its 2020 and high time to leave our collective bad habits behind us. This is the perfect year to say goodbye to fireworks.

Deb Thompson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

