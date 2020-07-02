Letter: Fireworks

I’m writing this on June 26. Last night I had to sedate my 2-year-old Airedale Loki who was frantically pawing in his kennel because loud fireworks were very audible in our neighborhood. Until the drugs kicked in, Loki couldn’t sleep and neither could we.
I expect the need to sedate Loki on July 4th, but not for days beforehand and for many other occasions. I’ve read about the problems created by frequent fireworks in many cities.
Please refrain from using fireworks on occasions other than July 4th.
Sylvia Thorson-Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
