The firing range on Mt. Lemmon highway should be closed permanently. Why? you ask.

1. It’s on national forest land.

2. Spent cartridges left as garbage.(I guess. They are fit enough to shoot, but not fit enough to pick up their trash.)

3. Ricochets do happen (one missed me several years ago).

..and last but not least, as it recently became truly a "firing" range

4. Idiots like the one who started the major fire several days ago.

OK, not all shooters are guilty but it only takes one to create irreparable damage.

Close the firing range for good. It benefits few and damages many.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side