Letter: First Responders Thank You
Letter: First Responders Thank You

On Friday April 9 I was involved in a car accident heading East on Speedway that involved a bicycle rider. I was in a panic; however, I was fortunate the first person who stopped and provided aid was Paramedic Sandoval, I want to personally give him an Atta-Boy knowing my distress called 911. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department Capt. Ryan Dewald plus Engine 7's Team showed concern and compassion. Capt. Dewald ensured neither of us required further medical treatment yet offered transport to the nearest to the hospital if the rider wished. When TPD arrived, Cpl Mah plus two other officers accessed the incident and gathered appropriate information from us. They stayed until we were stable enough to leave the area. I am grateful to the First Responders; they were professionals showing concern and respectful. To simply put into words their actions for me: "Second to None", or a term heard often "The Best of The Best".

Vicky McManaman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

