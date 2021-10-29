Letter: First responders

Throughout the years I've received excellent customer service from our city of Tucson employees (Water, Parks and Rec, Elections etc). I have some close friends and coworkers who work in government. I've had interactions with the police and even when I was in the wrong, was treated with respect and compassion. My Mom recently fell. In moments our firefighter paramedics were there to help her. How our mayor and some council members can sit there with a straight face and threaten suspension or dismissal to those same people, ney ANGELS, is beyond me!
Scott Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.