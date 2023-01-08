Letter: Fiscal Responsibility?

Hundreds of millions of dollars spent on the Cyber Ninjas and the new voting machines required when they compromised the ones used in the 2020 election, frivolous lawsuits by election deniers, putting shipping containers on a 4-mile stretch of the border and then removing them, and busing migrants to DC. What a waste of my and every other Arizona taxpayer's money. The only thing that all of this political theater accomplished is to relieve the voters of the notion that the Arizona GOP is the party of fiscal responsibility.