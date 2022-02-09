Letter: Fitz cartoon had impact at many levels

Re: the Feb. 5 article "US Capitol Police Officer Hodges asks for a cartoon print."
Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges,{CQ MPD officer Daniel Hodges}, who was crushed in a doorway and beaten with his own baton during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, asked Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons for copies of a cartoon.
Fitz had drawn Hodges and three other officers testifying before Congress with ghosts of 1776 patriots behind them. The four officers as well as Officer Eugene Goodman, who steered the mob away from the Senate chamber, signed a print for Fitz. Hodges said he was hanging his print next to his Congressional Medal of Honor.
Fitz’s cartoon presented his perspective — Fitz said he was awed by their patriotism. It encouraged reflection, and perhaps challenged perceptions of the day. It is also a reminder of that Fitz’s work and that of journalists as a whole matter and make an impact, a difference in people’s lives.
The online edition of the Star published the signed cartoon I wish the print edition had run the cartoon as well.
Ann Brown
East side
