Letter: Fitz Cartoon of March 11, 2020

Fitz's cartoon of March 11th was the lowest form of muckraking yellow journalism I have ever seen published in this self admitted left wing propaganda organ known as the Arizona Daily Star. He negatively portrayed the subjects of the piece sitting in their bed whimpering in fright clutching what appeared to be an automatic weapon and a Bible while sophomorically attempting to lampoon the government's effort to prevent the spread of the Corona virus. Echos of our former president when he decried Republican voters as "those who cling to their guns and Bibles". For this latest brazen attack on our Second Amendment rights and disparagement of religion Fitz should be fired from the staff of the Arizona Daily Star. He is an embarrassment to this publication and the City of Tucson worthy only of our approbation and ridicule.
Hank Nelson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.