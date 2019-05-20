Fitz can make me laugh and he can sure make cry. As the sensitive man he is, he lets us FEEL his shared.emotions
He tells about The Master Sergeant ( the nick name he’s given his father.) We can picture his dad giving orders a bit sternly, but we also hear the affection they shared.
His references to Tucson sites like Furr’s Cafeteria bring back memories of our own family being there and we revel in belonging to a family.
Today we got to know his mother and how she loved to dance. Her efforts to teach him how failed. But as he described her final days and his gentle “dancing” her to the bathroom my empathy took over. His last quote: Mom saying, “I love to dance,” and his “Me too, Mom. Me too.” made me sob.
I think his greatest gift is the intimacy he shares with us.
Thanks, Fitz. I know your mother is smiling down on you.
Lee Marie Scnebly
Midtown
