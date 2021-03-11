 Skip to main content
Letter: Fitz...sadly just another partisan hack
It truly amazes me when we hear Dems call for unity, yet we are bombarded almost every day with caustic cartoon drivel from Fitz. He thought he was funny by portraying the seventy five million people who voted for Mr. Trump, as gap toothed, uneducated, slang slinging, deplorables. I thank my lucky stars every day that I am not like Fitz and the ego inflated elite that he panders to. I am proud to think that I am like the Cajun navy who is right there any time a disaster hits and they can be of help. I am proud to think that I am like the bib overhaul wearing farmers who pitch in and help neighbors rebuilt barns after a tornado rips through and destroys the countryside. I am proud to be associated with the multitude of truckers who help stranded motorists in their cross country treks. Yup, I am a proud deplorable and part of the backbone of this great country.

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

