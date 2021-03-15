 Skip to main content
Letter: Fitz v. Wade
Re: the March 11 letter "Fitz is an elite; I am anAmerican."

David Fitzsimmons is a fine writer, cartoonist and satirist. I have been following his work since moving to AZ 5 years ago. He is a voice in the wilderness. I don't think he is necessarily pandering, he's trying to teach. Like Wade of "Fitz is an elite; I am an American", I am proud. My grandparents were farmers and railroad workers. My father-in-law drove a truck for 43 years. My father fought in the Battle of Midway as a US Navy airman and I worked as an RN for 37 years. I like to think we all had American backbones and would not have been taken in by a Trump. If the 47 million who voted for Trump do not wish to be portrayed as "gap-toothed, uneducated, slang-slinging deplorables" they should stop doing "gap-toothed, uneducated, slang-slinging deplorable things." That would show some real American backbone.

Janet Smith

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

