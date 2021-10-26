 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fitz was off base this time
View Comments

Letter: Fitz was off base this time

  • Comments

I think Dave Fitzsimmons is a Tucson and Daily Star treasure. On a regular basis he's able to make readers cheer, laugh, think. His October 22 cartoon, however, was out of bounds. Making fun of the U of A football team was just plain mean-spirited. The kids (kids!) on the team surely feel horrible enough about their season and don't need the supposed grown ups in the room to rub salt into the wounds. Fitz, you've got plenty of outrage to highlight. Please keep your sights aimed at adults in power and keep young people out of it.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News