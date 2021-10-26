Letter: Fitz was off base this time

I think Dave Fitzsimmons is a Tucson and Daily Star treasure. On a regular basis he's able to make readers cheer, laugh, think. His October 22 cartoon, however, was out of bounds. Making fun of the U of A football team was just plain mean-spirited. The kids (kids!) on the team surely feel horrible enough about their season and don't need the supposed grown ups in the room to rub salt into the wounds. Fitz, you've got plenty of outrage to highlight. Please keep your sights aimed at adults in power and keep young people out of it.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.