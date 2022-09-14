Letter: Fitz's 9-10-22 op/ed

Fitz's Saturday column on public schools was over-the-top outstanding! As a retired public school teacher who was active in my state and local chapters of the National Education Association, I'm really grateful for his ardent support. This column is not only timely, but also crucial. It is also Fitz at his best: "bloviating blast from Arizona's past", "cultural war claptrap, critical race theory blather and salacious suggestions of grooming". Wow! What a way with words! He uses his writing skills to make such important points regarding being vigilant about what could happen to public schools in the future if we're not careful about who is elected to be at the helm of the public schools and even the state. Fitz captures the vital importance of our public schools in calling them "our democracy's foundational melting pot, America's cornerstone institution, our public education system." Hear, hear!