Letter: Fitzsimmon cartoon

The Fitzsimmons cartoon on March 11 was as low, mean, viscous, ill-mannered, cheap and irresponsible journalism as I have ever had the displeasure to see. He labels conservatives, the most moderate, compassionate and fair-minded group in American politics as evil, hating, child abusing thugs. This from the Democratic Party that includes Antifa and Black Lives Matter (Kill the Pigs - Police) and wants to kill any child who survives abortion. He includes the Bible, the finest book of ethical and loving living ever published, in his denigration. He also includes guns which are our last resort to protect ourselves and our republic. The disarmed populace is no longer citizenry, but rather, subjects. There are more billionaires on the progressive/socialist side than on the conservative side these days. This was a new and abject low in journalism echoing the abysmal fall of Senator Charles Schumer into the political pit.

Richard Switzer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

