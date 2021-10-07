Letter: Fitzsimmons' cartoon Wed Oct 6, 2021:

Re: Cartoon by Fitzsimmons, Oct 6, 2021:
I am surprised that you would put a bag of money at the foot of Sen Sinema, as 47 Congressmen have Pharma interests in their bag of stocks, and that Congress is paying approximately $164.00 for each vaccine shot purchased by the government, yet you seem to think she is the only one getting money from Big Pharm. Congress not vote d" # 6&7, stock holder.
I didn't vote the senator, but she is the only Democrat that using Common Sense in the Congress, while Big Pharm is pulling in Billions from the vaccine that many do not want, but are being coerced into taking at risk of losing their livelihood, due to mandates...
joseph carey
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.