Letter: Fitzsimmons column

Re: the Nov. 19 article "Ruby Bridges takes us on a walk with truth and the American dream."
I thought that David Fitzsimmons' column was excellent in his characterization of Tom Horn. I was surprised that Horn was again installed in the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Considering that many people have expressed concern for the Arizona public school system, for voters to elect an individual like Horn is a disgrace. Horn's stance on school vouchers and the curriculum will further weaken Arizona public schools.
Berle Clemensen
Northeast side
