Letter: Fitzsimmons Columns and Cartoons
Letter: Fitzsimmons Columns and Cartoons

If writing newspaper columns and drawing editorial cartoons was a baseball game, David Fitzsimmons would be right up there with Babe Ruth, hitting home runs. In this age of angst, we need some humor mixed in with the serious messaging that helps us think through the huge challenges of our time. Fitzsimmons provides plenty of chuckles along with his adept commentary on the issues. Welcome indeed!

Robert Binnewies

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

