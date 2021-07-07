Letter: Fitzsimmons My View, 6/16/2021

I was surprised and somewhat disappointed to see the cartoon from Fitz regarding the plan to raise the cost of water use in the Foothills. I never expected that Fitz would fall into the trap of stereotyping. There may indeed be some snobbish people such as Fitz depicts, but they are not living around me. Most of us in are former educators who labored long and hard to help "those peasants down in that valley" to make productive lives for themselves. Most of us spent our working years living down in that very valley. And most of us are here because we are widows who need smaller houses which--yes!--do exist in the Foothills. My next-door neighbor is gone over 12 hours every day, helping the homeless. Nobody I know has time to sit around drinking and calling other people "uppity rabble." This cartoon from Fitz is a form of reverse snobbism that does nothing either to bridge misunderstandings or to resolve the thorny water rate problem.
Kendra Gaines
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.