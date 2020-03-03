Letter: Fitzsimmons reminds us that using animals for profit is wrong
View Comments

Letter: Fitzsimmons reminds us that using animals for profit is wrong

Thank you Dave Fitzsimmons for reminding us all that the use of animals in entertainment is just plain wrong. And to draw your wonderful cartoon during rodeo week was especially brave. Calf roping, for example, is inhumane. The snapping back of these sweet young animals necks causes pain and sometimes permanent damage. While the performers at these rodeos choose to put themselves at risk, the animals do not. Animals are entirely at our mercy and how we choose to use them, even when causing pain, disability, and sometimes even death is on us. I urge everyone to boycott rodeos and again I thank Fitz for making a clear statement regarding the abuse of animals for profit.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Local-issues

Letter: hit and run

Yesterday February the 25th, in the morning someone ran their vehicle into the south east wall of Hajra House 1111 north queen ave the buildin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News