Letter: Fitzsimmons reminds us that using animals for profit is wrong

Thank you Dave Fitzsimmons for reminding us all that the use of animals in entertainment is just plain wrong. And to draw your wonderful cartoon during rodeo week was especially brave. Calf roping, for example, is inhumane. The snapping back of these sweet young animals necks causes pain and sometimes permanent damage. While the performers at these rodeos choose to put themselves at risk, the animals do not. Animals are entirely at our mercy and how we choose to use them, even when causing pain, disability, and sometimes even death is on us. I urge everyone to boycott rodeos and again I thank Fitz for making a clear statement regarding the abuse of animals for profit.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.