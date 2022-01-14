Letter: Fitzsimmon's sad diatribe

With his usual sense of what he thinks is humor and his normal extreme left views, Mr. Fitzsimmon's takes potshots at any and all Republicans, as well as many others, including his offensive shot at residents of Munich. What I find so amazing is that he can mention Trump several times (he's running fresh out of new material, which was never funny anyway!), but he cannot get himself to direct any of his diatribe to our current Commander-in-Chief, the utterly inept Biden. Fitz must be happy with how Biden has handled the COVID testing and vaccination debacle, the way in which Biden is unwilling to answer (maybe he's unable to?) absolutely any questions from the press. What I say to Mr. Fitzsimmons is, if you can't be funny, at least try to portray just a tiny modicum of honesty.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.