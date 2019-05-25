Re: the May 4 article "On mines, roads, power companies and power."
Fitzsimmons has an ability to stuff 10lbs of issues into a 5lb sack. My take is who we vote for to represent us is critical.
Our political leaders keep us divided with issues of immigration, and morality in regard to abortion. They instill fear in transitioning from fossil fuels, and creating an economy that benefits all. A group photo of our elected officials look more like a ROMEO (real old men eat out group) than a cross section of Arizonans or Americans.
Be concerned about who you vote for. Look at all of what’s at stake, not just one issue. Abortion is such a divisive issue and has been a very effective tool at separating us. Unfortunately the party of pro life support’s an 800 billion dollar defense budget, mass incarceration of immigrants, while placing sanctions, causing economic collapse in countries like Venezuela and Iran. As well as providing support for Syrian atrocities. These are actions that kill innocent humans. We can do so much more together!
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
