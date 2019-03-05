I don't often agree with David Fitzsimmons' sharp, satirical articles and cartoons. But as the father of a police officer of 20+ years, I found his article on the impact that a good police officer can have to be well done. Our officers have a difficult, stressful, and occasionally a very rewarding job. Seeing that they have made a positive impact on our youth is one of them. Watching young students grow over several years as a school resource officer was one of them for my son.

David's article shows me that people of different political backgrounds can find common ground. Perhaps this is a newer, kinder, Fitzsimmons? If so, it is refreshing. Thanks for a great article.

Frank Engle

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

