Letter: Fix Oracle Road!!

I've just returned home from attempting to drive along Oracle Road between Prince and River, and my poor car is still trembling! What a horrible mess of a road! Why hasn't the city made any effort to repair what at best is a rutted deathtrap for all cars? This is a major artery that connects an enormous number of important and popular businesses, and this is supposed to be the Christmas shopping season. If I had a business along Oracle, I would be incensed that customers are forced to subject their cars to a road that is only one step above a pioneer wagon track. Oracle is both dangerous and embarrassing, and I'm sure its deteriorating condition is bad for business. Why can't we fix it?
Kendra Gaines
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.