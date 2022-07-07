Letter: Fix the intersection before someone else dies

Aaron H. Lee, 53 was killed at the corner of Pima and Beverly. Please ​somebody in charge of Tucson streets, drive South on Beverly to Pima. There by the abandoned Circle K, pull up to the intersection, look left and notice how impossible it is to see oncoming west bound traffic. You have to pull way out into the intersection to see anything. I cannot figure out exactly why it is so hard to see. There are a few oleanders in the right of way, but I think it is more than that. It seems the whole intersection is out of alignment. Please investigate and correct before someone else gets killed, please.