Re: the Jan. 30 article "Lawmaker wants to double gasoline tax to fund road fixes."
Sensible Arizonans should loudly applaud Rep. Noel Campbell’s call for a readjustment of the state gasoline tax, at least if they wish to keep their cars running and their dental fillings in place. I recently saw gas below two dollars a gallon — in real terms, that's less than before the first oil shock in 1973. Our roads are an absolute scandal. Local attempts to fund road repair have failed, probably because voters (correctly) want motorists to pay for their own road use. In Mr. Campbell’s proposal (HB2536), this includes us hybrid and all-electric car owners.
The approximate doubling of the 18-cent tax would merely adjust it to the real level of 1991, when it was last changed. I wish we could increase it more. Beyond ruining the roads, cheap gas encourages air pollution, climate change, and general wanton waste. Gov. Ducey does not have the guts to support this initiative, but perhaps the new Legislature will be more realistic. Please send Rep. Campbell my appreciation!
Chris Hansen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.