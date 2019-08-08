The city should not give the newest student towers Certificates of Occupancy (CFOs) until they fix the drainage problems that have flooded West University for the last two years. Residents on 1st Street have nicknamed the sticky black water that gushes out of the buildings, crosses Euclid, and flows in front of their homes 'The Black Lagoon.' The city ignored complaints for more than a year. Finally, last spring, offending towers were finally cited for illegally washing out their trash compactors into the storm drain instead of the sewer. In our part of town, the storm drain is above ground. Despite the mantra of 'only rain in the drain,' the towers are still allowed to run the water from fire sprinkler tests directly into the storm drain. A roof irrigation leak Friday from Hub1 caused another flood in the neighborhood. Living downstream from repeated accidents and developers who continue to over stress our infrastructure with no repercussions have had a terrible impact not mentioned in Sunday's article.
Judy Rose Sensibar
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.