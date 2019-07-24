Re: the June 25 letter "What's with flashing yellow turn lights?"
Contrary to the opinion of a recent letter writer, I've enjoyed and benefited from the new southbound flashing yellow left turn light at the heavily traveled intersection of First Avenue and River Road. That improvement consistently enables traffic to enter River Road as soon as possible and to clear an otherwise congested southbound left turn lane. I've yet to see a car try to dart ahead of northbound traffic on First Avenue. Rather, drivers inch into the intersection to get a clear view of the oncoming traffic and don't move until the northbound roadway is clear. These flashing yellow left turn arrows are a beneficial enhancement to our traffic control systems.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
