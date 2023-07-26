Every two weeks or so like clockwork, another diatribe shows up here about liberal Democrats and how they have nothing to offer. Well, let’s see what the Republican Party Platform says about the important concerns of our times, oops, there isn’t one? Cuz it's more fun to rant about Jewish Space Lasers, attack Disney and trans-kids, or rewrite history as to the benefits of slavery. Here’s an observation: “culture wars” offer nothing of value, they solve nothing. They might make you feel better, that you’re firing up “your base”, owning the libs, but then what? So, instead two weeks from now, how about identifying a problem of general or even local concern to our community, recognize its inherent complexity, and suggest some ideas that we can consider to address it. At the same time, recognize that someone else’s concerns, while different from your own, might be just as valid. Now, that’s a letter I would look forward to reading.