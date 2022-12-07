Letter: Flipped Out Finchem

So Mark Finchem lost his election. He also seems to have lost his mind. He has so many wacky conspiracy theories, and so few ties to reality.

He seems to be calling for snipers to kill the members of the World Economic Forum. He says the money we have been spending on arms for Ukraine was converted on the EFX exchange into Bitcoin and then spent on Democratic candidates in the election. He is a proud member of the Oath Keepers, whose leaders are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy. He is a big supporter of all kinds of far-right organizations that have actually tried armed violence against the USA.

He also lost his election by a lot of votes. It wasn't even very close. The people of Arizona don't want him as part of our government. They think he is a dangerous ideologue and a threat to our democracy.

I hope Mr. Finchem gets the help and meds he apparently needs to connect to reality.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side