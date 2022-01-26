Letter: Flipping Senior Housing

Re: the Jan. 23 article "Owner ups rent by 50%."
You criticize “California investor” Kevin Easterly for flipping senior housing units and raising rents 50% while suggesting his actions are immoral but not illegal. Rather than focus on Easterly’s character and motivations, why don’t you report that we take care of our neighbors by changing the laws? The real enemy of these elderly Tucsonans facing homelessness is their elected officials and their fellow citizens who put those uncaring politicians in charge.
Scott McKinzie
Northeast side
