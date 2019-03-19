Dear Editor,

Rich and famous paying bribes to get their children in the elite colleges—false news. Did this lead to losing health insurance, evicting families, sex slavery, or any other the other true news? The Star has had some real news about Pima County’s poor health record, families getting evicted , and veteran suicides. So, try to avoid getting your britches in a bunch over celebrity crimes and look at the ones around you. We need real news that will lead to a more equitable and healthy society.

Margo Sasse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

