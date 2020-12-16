 Skip to main content
Letter: Flying the American Flag
Letter: Flying the American Flag

Today I drove down through the intersection of La Canada and Esperanza in Green Valley and passed the ten or so people on the corner touting their Trump signs and emphatically waving the American flag. I couldn’t help but be offended that they were using the American flag, a symbol of our democracy, to support their most undemocratic of causes — the refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of the will of the majority of the people, who voted Trump out of office. They have no right to use our flag in support what amounts to an autocracy — the rule of one man attempting to wield absolute power.

If they want to wave a flag in support of their cause then the flag of Nazi Germany or Franco’s Spain would be more appropriate.

Beth Dingman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

