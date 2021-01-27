 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Flying the US flag upside down
View Comments

Letter: Flying the US flag upside down

When out on my walk in Northwest Tucson, I saw a US flag being flown upside down. The meaning of that is the country is in distress. This was very disturbing in light of all the lies the president has spoken over many years. It is even more disturbing in light of the insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6th. It is my hope that the president and his followers will soon come to grips with the truth. Joe Biden won the election and will be inaugurated on January 20th. May the truth prevail.

Teri Murphy

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Republican Party

I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News