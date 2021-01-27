Letter: Flying the US flag upside down

When out on my walk in Northwest Tucson, I saw a US flag being flown upside down. The meaning of that is the country is in distress. This was very disturbing in light of all the lies the president has spoken over many years. It is even more disturbing in light of the insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6th. It is my hope that the president and his followers will soon come to grips with the truth. Joe Biden won the election and will be inaugurated on January 20th. May the truth prevail.
Teri Murphy
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.