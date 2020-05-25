Letter: Flyover costs more
View Comments

Letter: Flyover costs more

Re: the May 15 letter "Flyover costs more than it's worth."

In the Bible, Martha and Mary each observed Jesus' visit to their home in different manners. Martha scurried about cleaning and preparing food, while Mary sat at Jesus' feet, listening to him. It is said Mary chose the better way and it should not be taken away from her. In the same way, the flyover brought joy and reassurance to the area and it should not be taken away. In this uncertain time, hope is needed as much as money.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News