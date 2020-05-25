Re: the May 15 letter "Flyover costs more than it's worth."
In the Bible, Martha and Mary each observed Jesus' visit to their home in different manners. Martha scurried about cleaning and preparing food, while Mary sat at Jesus' feet, listening to him. It is said Mary chose the better way and it should not be taken away from her. In the same way, the flyover brought joy and reassurance to the area and it should not be taken away. In this uncertain time, hope is needed as much as money.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
