Letter: Focus on attorney general race

On the heels of the failed attempt to get enough signatures to add reproductive rights to the ballot, I’m looking for alternatives that don’t take waiting until 2024. They got 175,000 signatures in 61 days and it took 2 years to get 800,000 in Michigan. This is encouraging and discouraging. Where was democratic leadership on this issue? I didn’t even hear about it until the last day and was unable to sign.

Kris Mayes is the only candidate in the race for attorney general in Arizona promising to fight on this issue. The incumbent is promising to enforce a hundred year old ban from before Arizona was a state and women could vote. The attorney general will control which laws are enforced for the next two years as we get enough signatures to add ballot initiatives.

Regardless of where one falls in the debate personally, a majority of Arizonans believe that women should have abortion access. Vote for Kris Mayes.

Thanks, Katie O'Rourke

Katie O'Rourke

Northwest side