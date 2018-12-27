My number one current and future desire is that no matter what party is in power, America first! With this in mind and, although we welcome immigrants, I hope those wanting to come to the U.S. do so legally and are willing to embrace our values, culture, and assimilate.
Other hopes are that you don’t just look at the headlines in the paper or on line, as quite often they turn out to be innuendos, suppositions, or downright phony and be quite contradictory to the actual facts.
Also suggest that we all step back and look at the positives versus the negatives in our personal life as well as in the political arena as it will make us much happier; stop being quick to judge and being offended by what others say or do and, if so, keep it to yourself as no one, including you, is perfect. In other words, mind your own business; put down the phone and talk to those around you — smile — look at the mountains, sky and nature, then take a deep breath and just be happy to be alive.
Rosalie Wright
Northwest side
