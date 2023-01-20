 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Follow the money . . .

As state mandated testing in public schools looms I would like to know where tax dollars diverted to vouchers and tuition support organizations (TSOs) are going, what academic standards are being set for the “alternate” educational institutions, and if they will administer standard state and federal tests and report the results.

I would also like to know who the principals are in these non-public educational institutions and the benefits they receive. School vouchers and TSOs will siphon off millions of tax dollars from public schools with little or no accounting for the funds. The 10% “administration” fee allowed to TSOs is ripe for fraud as are salaries and benefits paid to “not for profit school” administrators.

Arizona Republicans seem to be proud to be in the bottom five states in the country in per pupil spending and now wish to spend more of those limited dollars on non-public education with little or no oversight.

Todd Ackerman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Comments may be used in print.

