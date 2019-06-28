Late Friday, I received a letter from the property management company concerning the decision on my solar installation fees by Tucson Mountain Reserve HOA’s Design Review Committee. They rejected my appeal to waive the $1,500 in fees, which I maintain is a violation of Arizona solar access laws. I cancelled the installation by Net Zero Solar—an ethical, highly-rated company; I thank them for their immense support.
I am saddened not just for myself, but for others in the state living in HOA’s attempting to thwart solar. I believe this decision sets up an unfortunate precedent. It’s about power and the leverage and unkindness that a couple individuals can hold over an entire community. The lack of concern about the climate crisis is what is most distressing. I will not pay their fees, but I will continue to fight for the rights of solar customers.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.