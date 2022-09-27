Letter: Food and Life section

Having seen folks writing to complain about losing a favorite feature of their paper lately, I thought I'd write to preemptively express my pleasure with your food and life feature. I love getting my Wednesday edition to try out the recipes in there. They're hit and miss, but I've gotten some really solid additions to my repertoire from there and the misses don't miss by much. That gochujang BBQ chicken one the other week was a real keeper! At any rate, please keep those Wednesday recipes coming. I love to give them a shot and have really been enjoying my subscription. It's a big reason while I'll keep subscribing.