to the governor; when will the state start clamping down on these grocery stores? the prices are high enough without being overcharged on almost everything. safeway is the worst. if something is on sale, they ring up the regular price and then are supposed to give credit for the sale. it seems my wife spends a lot of time at the service desk getting back the overcharges. I am sure all the seniors experience the same problem, but most don't question this practice. today june 3rd, my wife was overcharged over $17.00 at Albertsons, and then had to spend 45 minutes in line at the service desk. THIS IS WRONG