Letter: Football Coach Contracts incentivize losing

The Arizona Board of Regents and the Presidents of our state universities have once again put their schools at risk of being contractually obligated to pay a buyout to an unsuccessful head football coach by terminating his employment without just cause. Coaches Todd Graham at ASU, Rich Rodriguez at the University of Arizona and, perhaps soon, Kevin Sumlin at the UA will all have been fired within the last four years, leaving their losing football programs in shambles. Will they have suffered consequences for their failures to produce the winning football teams they impliedly promised us when they were hired? No, they will not. To the contrary, they are rewarded by payment to them of millions of dollars, leaving them set for life. This absurd result could be avoided by employment contracts allowing a losing record in any season to be just cause for termination. Let’s stop incentivizing failure.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.