Letter: Football Coach replacement candidates list
Letter: Football Coach replacement candidates list

I thought your suggested list of replacements for Sumliin as U. of A. Football Coach read like a Junior G-man list. The team woould be in the same fix as it has been for years. I didn't see a serious upgrade on the list. So here are a few of my choices. BRET BIELEMA NYGiants linebacker coach. CHIP LONG. Notre Dame Defensive Coach. PJ FLECK Head coach Minn. Gophers. BILLY NAPIER. LSU. BILL CLARK. U.A.B. HEAD COACH. There are lots more worthy candidates out there.

Tomas DeMoss

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

