Letter: Football issues

I would like to think that I understand the pent up demand for football, despite I am not a fan. Can the football league ever get over itself for once and think about the public's safety?
I get it, there is tons of lobbying going in the state surrounding who gets what and when.
Football players, just get that hip replacement or brain surgery you dreamed of. It will be available on May 1. Oh, I get it, you all got your surgeries, Coronavirus testings....while the most vulnerable still wait in line.
You are really tough.
Mary Grant
Sahuarita
